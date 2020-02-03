Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Anime Debuts Next Winter

2020 sequel project to feature "short, decisive battle"

Harutoshi Fukui , who handled the scripts and series composition for Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 , revealed at a concert event on Monday that the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey) sequel project will open in Japan next winter. He also teased that the project will feature a "short, decisive battle."

Additionally, Fukui announced that the title of the compilation project for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 ( Uchū Senkan Yamato 2202: Ai no Senshi-tachi or Space Battleship Yamato 2202: Warriors of Love ) anime films is Uchū Senkan Yamato to Iu Jidai Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The Era of Space Battleship Yamato : Choice of 2202). Regarding the project, Fukui said, "It's a title like a documentary, but it is a documentary. New video content will also appear."

While Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi sequel project's announcement does not specifically state the new anime's format, the use of the word "jōei" (screening) indicates that the anime will have theatrical screenings. Kenji Yasuda ( Macross Delta , Shugo Chara! , Noein - to your other self ) is directing the sequel. Fukui is returning from Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 to write the scripts and handle series composition.

Shoji Nishizaki , the son of Space Battleship Yamato co-creator Yoshinobu Nishizaki , is returning as executive producer. Other returning staff members include Hideki Oka for scripts, Nobuteru Yuki for original character designs, Junichirō Tamamori and Yasuchi Ishizu for mechanical designs, and Akira Miyagawa for music. Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Strike the Blood ) will also contribute mechanical designs.

The Uchū Senkan Yamato to Iu Jidai Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku project is slated to open in theaters in Japan in 2020.

Nobuyoshi Habara is returning from the series to direct the project at studioMOTHER. Fukui is credited with composition and supervision. Yuka Minakawa is writing the scripts, and Oka is credited with script cooperation. Tamamori is serving as setting advisor. Atsuki Sato is credited as "director," but he is listed separately from Habara. Executive producer and production general supervisor Shoji Nishizaki is also returning from the television series for the project.

Yamato 2202 is itself a sequel of the Space Battleship Yamato 2199 project. Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . As with Yamato 2202 , Yamato 2199 first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

Yamato 2202's first film, subtitled "Kōshi-hen" (Starting Chapter), premiered in Japan in February 2017. The second film, subtitled "Hasshin-hen" (Departure Chapter), opened in Japan in June 2017. The third film, subtitled "Junai-hen" (Pure Love Chapter), opened in Japan in October 2017. The fourth film, subtitled "Tenmei-hen" (Karma Chapter), opened in Japan in January 2018. The fifth film, subtitled "Rengoku-hen" (Purgatory Chapter), opened in Japan in May 2018. The sixth film, subtitled "Kaisei-hen" (Resurrection Chapter), opened last November. The seventh and final film, "Shinsei-hen" (Nova Chapter), opened on March 1.

Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime last May, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub on the same day. Funimation began streaming a simuldub of the second part of the sequel project on February 2.