×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning anime; Naruto: Sasuke's Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust, Night of the Living Cat manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Buddy Daddies BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 June 11
Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning BD/DVDCite Shout! Factory US$26.98 June 11
Kitty's Vault Klassics: High 5 Pack BD (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Kitty Media US$39.99 June 11
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$134.98 June 11
My Love Story!! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 June 11
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 June 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 11
Akane-banashi GN 6Cite Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
Birds of Shangri-La GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 June 11
Blue Period GN Box Set 1Please Kodansha USA US$77.94 June 11
Call of the Night GN 16Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 11
Even Though We're Adults GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 11
The Fable Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 11
Finder Deluxe Edition GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 11
Hellsing GN 8 (Second Edition)Please Dark Horse US$14.99 June 12
How I Met My Soulmate GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 11
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 11
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 11
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 11
Love's in Sight! GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
Mao GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
Marriage to Kitsune-sama GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 June 11
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 16Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 11
The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 11
My Clueless First Friend GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$16.99 June 11
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 11
Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
Night of the Living Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 11
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 11
One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
Re:Monster GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 11
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 11
Sketchy GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 24Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 11
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Akane-banashi GN 6Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Birds of Shangri-La GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Call of the Night GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Crescent Moon Marching GN 4Please Azuki US$8.99 June 12
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Even Though We're Adults GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Finder Deluxe Edition GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 12
Fungus and Iron GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Gang King GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Giant Killing GN 43Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
How I Met My Soulmate GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
I Have a Crush at Work GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 11
Love's in Sight! GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Mao GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Marriage to Kitsune-sama GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
My Clueless First Friend GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 11
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 11
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 12
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Night of the Living Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 12
One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 12
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement: Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$6.99 June 11
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 12
Sketchy GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 11
Wails of the Bound: Beta GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 June 10
You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 7Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 June 11
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 June 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 14
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 14
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 14
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 11

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Monster Hunter Stories Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$29.99 June 14
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin PS4 gameCite CAPCOM US$39.99 June 14
Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Konami US$29.99 June 11
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$59.99 June 14


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 2-8
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives