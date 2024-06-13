News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning anime; Naruto: Sasuke's Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust, Night of the Living Cat manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Buddy Daddies BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|June 11
|Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning BD/DVDCite
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|June 11
|Kitty's Vault Klassics: High 5 Pack BD (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kitty Media
|US$39.99
|June 11
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$134.98
|June 11
|My Love Story!! BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|June 11
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|June 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 11
|Akane-banashi GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|Birds of Shangri-La GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 11
|Blue Period GN Box Set 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$77.94
|June 11
|Call of the Night GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 11
|Even Though We're Adults GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 11
|The Fable Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 11
|Finder Deluxe Edition GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 11
|Hellsing GN 8 (Second Edition)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|June 12
|How I Met My Soulmate GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 11
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 11
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 11
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 11
|Love's in Sight! GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|Mao GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|Marriage to Kitsune-sama GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 11
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 11
|The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 11
|My Clueless First Friend GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$16.99
|June 11
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 11
|Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|Night of the Living Cat GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 11
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 11
|One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|Re:Monster GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 11
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 11
|Sketchy GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 11
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 11
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Akane-banashi GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Birds of Shangri-La GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Call of the Night GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Crescent Moon Marching GN 4Please
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|June 12
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Even Though We're Adults GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Finder Deluxe Edition GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 12
|Fungus and Iron GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Gang King GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Giant Killing GN 43Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|How I Met My Soulmate GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Love's in Sight! GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Mao GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Marriage to Kitsune-sama GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|My Clueless First Friend GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 11
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|June 11
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 12
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Night of the Living Cat GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 12
|One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 12
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement: Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 12
|Sketchy GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Wails of the Bound: Beta GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 10
|You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 7Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 11
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 14
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 14
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 14
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 11
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Monster Hunter Stories Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$29.99
|June 14
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin PS4 gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|June 14
|Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Konami
|US$29.99
|June 11
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|June 14
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.