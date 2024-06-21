×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 16-22

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World, Sword Art Online: Kiss & Fly, Senpai, This Can't Be Love!, Chasing Spica manga ship

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Adults' Picture Book: New Edition GN 2Cite Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Ako and Bambi GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Begins with the Civilization of Ruin GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Assorted Entanglements GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Black Butler GN 33Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
A Certain Magical Index GN 28Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Chasing Spica GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 18
Cheerful Amnesia GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 1Please Dark Horse US$13.99 June 19
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 21Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Fool Night GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 18
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 18
Gokurakugai GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 18
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
I Want to Be a Wall GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 18
Insomniacs After School GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 18
The Invincible Shovel GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 23Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 6Please Titan US$12.99 June 18
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 18
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 18
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 June 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 18
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 18
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 23Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 18
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 18Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 18
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 18
Peach Boy Riverside GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 18
Plus-Sized Elf GN 6 (rerelease)Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 18
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 18
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 18
Rooster Fighter GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 18
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 18
Senpai, This Can't Be Love! GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 18
Show-ha Shoten! GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 18
A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Sword Art Online: Kiss & Fly GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 18
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 18
Tokyo Revengers GN 21-22Please Seven Seas US$22.99 June 18
Unnamed Memory GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 3 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$54.99 June 18
Whoever Steals This Book GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
The Witches' Marriage GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Adults' Picture Book: New Edition GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Ako and Bambi GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Begins with the Civilization of Ruin GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Assorted Entanglements GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
The Beast Player GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Black Butler GN 33Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
A Certain Magical Index GN 28Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Chasing Spica GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Cheerful Amnesia GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 1Please Dark Horse US$7.99 June 18
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 21Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 19
Demon Lord, Retry! R GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Fool Night GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 18
Gamaran GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 18
Gokurakugai GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 18
He's Expecting GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
I Want to Be a Wall GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 19
Insomniacs After School GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 18
The Invincible Shovel GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Issak GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 6Please Titan US$12.99 June 18
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 18
Mr. Bride GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 23Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Osamu Tezuka's Shakespeare Manga Theater GN 1Please Ablaze US$14.99 June 19
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Peach Boy Riverside GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Rooster Fighter GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 18
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Sayabito: Swords of Destiny GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Senpai, This Can't Be Love! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Show-ha Shoten! GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 18
A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Sword Art Online: Kiss & Fly GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
Unnamed Memory GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Whoever Steals This Book GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
WIND BREAKER GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18
The Witches' Marriage GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 18
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Babel: A Girl Embarks on a Journey of Words Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Black Summoner Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Canine Detective Chris Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Date A Live Novel 12Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Demons' Crest Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 18
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 18
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Liar, Liar Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Miss Savage Fang Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Online! Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Phantom Thief Red Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 18
The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18
You Are My Regret Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Babel: A Girl Embarks on a Journey of Words Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Canine Detective Chris Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$3.99 June 18
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 17
Date A Live Novel 12Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Demons' Crest Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 21
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Liar, Liar Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Loner Life in Another World Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 20
Miss Savage Fang Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 18
Online! Novel 3Please Yen Press US$3.99 June 18
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
Phantom Thief Red Novel 3Please Yen Press US$3.99 June 18
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat: This Villainess Is Trippin' Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 20
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 20
The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18
You Are My Regret Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCCite Bandai Namco US$39.99 June 21
Metal Slug Attack Reloaded Switch PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCAnimeNewsNetwork SNK US$9.99 June 18


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 9-15
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives