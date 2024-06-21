North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 16-22

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Babel: A Girl Embarks on a Journey of Words Novel 1 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Canine Detective Chris Novel 3 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$3.99 June 18

D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 6 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 17

Date A Live Novel 12 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Days With My Stepsister Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Demons' Crest Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 10 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 21

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Liar, Liar Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Loner Life in Another World Novel 9 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 20

Miss Savage Fang Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 18

Online! Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$3.99 June 18

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

Phantom Thief Red Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$3.99 June 18

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat: This Villainess Is Trippin' Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 20

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 6 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 20

The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 18