News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 16-22
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World, Sword Art Online: Kiss & Fly, Senpai, This Can't Be Love!, Chasing Spica manga ship
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Adults' Picture Book: New Edition GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Ako and Bambi GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Begins with the Civilization of Ruin GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Assorted Entanglements GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Black Butler GN 33Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|A Certain Magical Index GN 28Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Chasing Spica GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 18
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$13.99
|June 19
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|The Detective Is Already Dead GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Fool Night GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 18
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Gokurakugai GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 18
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|I Want to Be a Wall GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Insomniacs After School GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 18
|The Invincible Shovel GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 6Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 18
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 18
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 18
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 18
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 18
|My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 18
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Plus-Sized Elf GN 6 (rerelease)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 18
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Rooster Fighter GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 18
|Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 18
|Senpai, This Can't Be Love! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 18
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 18
|A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Sword Art Online: Kiss & Fly GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 18
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 18
|Tokyo Revengers GN 21-22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|June 18
|Unnamed Memory GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$54.99
|June 18
|Whoever Steals This Book GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|The Witches' Marriage GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Adults' Picture Book: New Edition GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Ako and Bambi GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Begins with the Civilization of Ruin GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Assorted Entanglements GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|The Beast Player GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Black Butler GN 33Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|A Certain Magical Index GN 28Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Chasing Spica GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$7.99
|June 18
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|The Detective Is Already Dead GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 21Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 19
|Demon Lord, Retry! R GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Fool Night GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Gamaran GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|June 18
|Gokurakugai GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 18
|He's Expecting GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|I Want to Be a Wall GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 19
|Insomniacs After School GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 18
|The Invincible Shovel GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Issak GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 6Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 18
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Mr. Bride GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Osamu Tezuka's Shakespeare Manga Theater GN 1Please
|Ablaze
|US$14.99
|June 19
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Rooster Fighter GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Sayabito: Swords of Destiny GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Senpai, This Can't Be Love! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 18
|A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Sword Art Online: Kiss & Fly GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|Unnamed Memory GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Whoever Steals This Book GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|WIND BREAKER GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
|The Witches' Marriage GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 18
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Babel: A Girl Embarks on a Journey of Words Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Black Summoner Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Canine Detective Chris Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Date A Live Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Demons' Crest Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 18
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 18
|The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Liar, Liar Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Miss Savage Fang Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Online! Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Phantom Thief Red Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 18
|The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
|You Are My Regret Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Babel: A Girl Embarks on a Journey of Words Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Canine Detective Chris Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|June 18
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 17
|Date A Live Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Demons' Crest Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 21
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Liar, Liar Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 20
|Miss Savage Fang Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 18
|Online! Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|June 18
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|Phantom Thief Red Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|June 18
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat: This Villainess Is Trippin' Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 20
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 20
|The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
|You Are My Regret Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|June 21
|Metal Slug Attack Reloaded Switch PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCAnimeNewsNetwork
|SNK
|US$9.99
|June 18
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.