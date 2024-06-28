×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 23-29

posted on by Alex Mateo
Oshi no Ko, The First Slam Dunk, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime; Kaina of the Great Snow Sea manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 June 25
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Limited Edition BDCite Aniplex of America US$169.98 June 25
The First Slam Dunk BDAnimeNewsNetwork GKIDS US$26.98 June 25
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 June 25
Oshi no Ko Season 1 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 25
Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 June 25
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 June 25
Edens Zero GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Fist of the North Star GN 13 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 June 25
Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 25
Heavenly Delusion GN 7Please Denpa US$12.95 June 25
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 25
Initial DOmnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 25
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.95 June 25
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 2Please Viz Media US$35.00 June 25
My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 25
Nina the Starry Bride GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 25
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 5Please Tokyopop US$13.99 June 25
Pandora Seven GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 25
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 25
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 25
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 25
Shangri-La Frontier GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 25
A Sign of Affection Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 25
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 25
Super Morning Star GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 25
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 25
Usagi Yojimbo: 40th Anniversary Reader GNPlease Dark Horse US$19.99 June 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
Blitz: Digital Omnibus GNAnimeNewsNetwork Ablaze US$29.99 June 26
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
Edens Zero GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Fist of the North Star GN 13Please Viz Media US$16.99 June 25
Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 26
Gamaran: Shura GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 25
Heavenly Delusion GN 7Please Denpa US$7.99 June 25
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 2Please Viz Media US$23.99 June 25
My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Nue's Exorcist GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 25
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 5Please Tokyopop US$7.99 June 25
Pandora Seven GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 25
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 26
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
Super Morning Star GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
Usagi Yojimbo: 40th Anniversary Reader GNPlease Dark Horse US$8.99 June 25
You're My Cutie!! GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 June 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Back to the Battlefield: The Veteran Heroes Return to the Fray! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 27
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 14Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 28
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 28
Earl and Fairy Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 27
Heavenly Swords of the Twin Stars Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 26
An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 27
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 27
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 27

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 June 27
Spy x Anya: Operation Memories Switch, PS5, PS4 gameCite Bandai Namco US$49.99 June 28
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$49.99 June 25


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 16-22
