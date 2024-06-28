News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Oshi no Ko, The First Slam Dunk, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime; Kaina of the Great Snow Sea manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|June 25
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Limited Edition BDCite
|Aniplex of America
|US$169.98
|June 25
|The First Slam Dunk BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|June 25
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|June 25
|Oshi no Ko Season 1 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 25
|Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 25
|The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Edens Zero GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Fist of the North Star GN 13 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|June 25
|Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 25
|Heavenly Delusion GN 7Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|June 25
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Initial DOmnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 25
|Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.95
|June 25
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 25
|My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$35.00
|June 25
|My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 25
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|June 25
|Pandora Seven GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 25
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 25
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 25
|A Sign of Affection Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 25
|Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 25
|Super Morning Star GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 25
|Usagi Yojimbo: 40th Anniversary Reader GNPlease
|Dark Horse
|US$19.99
|June 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|Blitz: Digital Omnibus GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Ablaze
|US$29.99
|June 26
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|Edens Zero GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Fist of the North Star GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 25
|Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 26
|Gamaran: Shura GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 25
|Heavenly Delusion GN 7Please
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|June 25
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$23.99
|June 25
|My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Nue's Exorcist GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 25
|Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 25
|Pandora Seven GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 25
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 26
|Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|Super Morning Star GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|Usagi Yojimbo: 40th Anniversary Reader GNPlease
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|June 25
|You're My Cutie!! GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Back to the Battlefield: The Veteran Heroes Return to the Fray! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 27
|Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 14Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 28
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 28
|Earl and Fairy Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 27
|Heavenly Swords of the Twin Stars Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 26
|An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 27
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 27
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 27
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|June 27
|Spy x Anya: Operation Memories Switch, PS5, PS4 gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$49.99
|June 28
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sega
|US$49.99
|June 25
