North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 30-July 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End-/–The Lights in the Sky Are Stars- anime, Burst Angel manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the next week, and will be back in mid-July.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 2
|Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite
|Shout! Studios
|US$36.98
|July 2
|Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End-/–The Lights in the Sky Are Stars- BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Aniplex of America
|US$169.98
|July 2
|In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.99
|July 2
|Is the order a rabbit??! Season 2 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|July 2
|Vinland Saga Season 2 Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A-DO GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 2
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 2Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 2
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Bless GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 2
|Blue Box GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 13-14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|July 2
|A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|July 2
|Burst Angel GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 2
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 2
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Homunculus Omnibus GN 9-10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$29.99
|July 2
|I Hear the Sunspot: Four Seasons GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|July 2
|Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|Like a Butterfly GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|Medalist GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.98
|July 2
|Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 2
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|My New Life as a Cat GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 2
|One Piece GN 106Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 2
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 2
|Servamp GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|To Your Eternity GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
|World Trigger GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A-DO GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 2Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|July 2
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 3
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Bless GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Blue Box GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|Blue Lock GN 26Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 13-14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 2
|A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Burst Angel GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|July 2
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Doll-Kara GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 3
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Homunculus Omnibus GN 9-10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 2
|How to Grill Our Love GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|I Hear the Sunspot: Four Seasons GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|July 2
|Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|Life GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Like a Butterfly GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|My New Life as a Cat GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|One Piece GN 106Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Servamp GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|Those Snow White Notes GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|To Another World... with Land Mines! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 3
|To Your Eternity GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 2
|Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|July 2
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
|World Trigger GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 29Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 1
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 1
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 5
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 1
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$39.99
|July 2
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameCite
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|July 5
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Mac, iOS gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$17.99
|July 2
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
