North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 30-July 6

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the next week, and will be back in mid-July.

Anime Releases

Print Manga Releases

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date A-DO GN 3 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 2 Cite Square Enix Manga US$7.99 July 2 The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 2 AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 3 Berserk of Gluttony GN 10 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Bless GN 2 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Blue Box GN 11 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 Blue Lock GN 26 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 13-14 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 2 A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 2 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Burst Angel GN 1 Please Titan US$12.99 July 2 Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 10 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Doll-Kara GN 8 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 3 Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 10 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 11 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Homunculus Omnibus GN 9-10 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 2 How to Grill Our Love GN 9 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 I Hear the Sunspot : Four Seasons GN 2 Please One Peace US$13.95 July 2 Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 2 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 Life GN 16 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Like a Butterfly GN 7 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 7 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Marriage Toxin GN 3 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 Matcha Made in Heaven GN 9 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Moriarty the Patriot GN 16 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 My New Life as a Cat GN 6 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 One Piece GN 106 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Servamp GN 20 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2 Tamon’s B-Side GN 4 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 Those Snow White Notes GN 19 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 To Another World... with Land Mines! GN 1 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 3 To Your Eternity GN 20 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 14 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2 Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 2 Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 July 2 Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 8 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2 World Trigger GN 26 Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 6 AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 2

Digital Novel Releases

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S game Please Square Enix US$39.99 July 2 The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Switch, PS5, PS4, PC game Cite NIS America US$59.99 July 5 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Mac, iOS game AnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$17.99 July 2





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.