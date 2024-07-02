×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 30-July 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End-/–The Lights in the Sky Are Stars- anime, Burst Angel manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the next week, and will be back in mid-July.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 2
Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite Shout! Studios US$36.98 July 2
Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End-/–The Lights in the Sky Are Stars- BDAnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$169.98 July 2
In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$49.99 July 2
Is the order a rabbit??! Season 2 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 July 2
Vinland Saga Season 2 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 2
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 2Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 2
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 2
Berserk of Gluttony GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 2
Bless GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 2
Blue Box GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 13-14Please Seven Seas US$19.99 July 2
A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 July 2
Burst Angel GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 July 2
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 2
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 2
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 2
Homunculus Omnibus GN 9-10Please Seven Seas US$29.99 July 2
I Hear the Sunspot: Four Seasons GN 2Please One Peace US$13.95 July 2
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
Like a Butterfly GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 2
Marriage Toxin GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
Medalist GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.98 July 2
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 16Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
My New Life as a Cat GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 2
One Piece GN 106Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 2
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 2
Servamp GN 20Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
To Your Eternity GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 2
Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 2
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2
World Trigger GN 26Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 2Cite Square Enix Manga US$7.99 July 2
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 3
Berserk of Gluttony GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Bless GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Blue Box GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
Blue Lock GN 26Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 13-14Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 2
A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Burst Angel GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 July 2
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Doll-Kara GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 3
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Homunculus Omnibus GN 9-10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 2
How to Grill Our Love GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
I Hear the Sunspot: Four Seasons GN 2Please One Peace US$13.95 July 2
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
Life GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Like a Butterfly GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Marriage Toxin GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
My New Life as a Cat GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
One Piece GN 106Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Servamp GN 20Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
Those Snow White Notes GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
To Another World... with Land Mines! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 3
To Your Eternity GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 2
Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 July 2
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2
World Trigger GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 29Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 1
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 1
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 5
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 1

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S gamePlease Square Enix US$39.99 July 2
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameCite NIS America US$59.99 July 5
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Mac, iOS gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$17.99 July 2


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
