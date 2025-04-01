Voice Actor William Bassett Dies at 89

Image via Dignity Memorial

Voice actor William Bassett died at 89 on February 9, according to an obituary posted on the Dignity Memorial website.

The actor was known for his role in ads for the Whataburger restaurant franchise.

Bassett was born in 1935 and acted in numerous roles across television and movies since the 1960s.

His voice acting credits include roles in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Fallout 3 , Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes , Final Fantasy Type-0 HD , and others. Bassett also provided his voice under the name Fred Bloggs in Ah! My Goddess: The Movie , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , and Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro among others.

Outside of voice acting, the star appeared in films including Return from Witch Mountain , The Karate Kid , House of 1000 Corpses , Demon Hunter , and Black Dynamite His television credits included roles in Bewitched , I Dream of Jeannie , Days of Our Lives , Sabrina The Teenage Witch , Scrubs , and Arrested Development .

Source: Dignity Memorial