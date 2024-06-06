Manga UP! Global Releases Tanaka-kun is Always Listless Manga in English

2013 manga previously inspired 12-episode television anime series in 2016

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Uda launched the series on the Gangan Online website in 2013. The manga ended in its 139th chapter in July 2019. Square Enix released the 13th and final compiled book volume of the manga along with an official fanbook in September 2019. Manga UP! describes its story:

A sigh, chin on one hand, and those tired eyes... That's Tanaka-kun, perpetually listless as he is. He and a quiet giant, Ohta-kun, who can't seem to turn a blind eye to Tanaka-kun, come together in this slow, leisurely, and obstinately lazy coming-of-age comedy.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2016. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime under the title Tanaka-kun is Always Listless .

Crunchyroll and The Anime Network both streamed the series as it aired. HIDIVE began streaming the show with an English dub in January 2018, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and a premium edition Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack later in January 2018.

Source: Email correspondence