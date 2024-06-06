News
Feel Young Magazine Launches New Manga Site Our Feel
posted on by Anita Tai
Launch lineup includes titles from ma2, Remon Haruna, Chinatsu Suga, Shun Kiyone, among others
Shodensha's Feel Young magazine announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday the new web manga site Our Feel, which launches on Thursday with 8 new titles and a new story from Ikoku Nikki author Tomoko Yamashita.
The new titles at launch include:
- Watashitachi ga Koisuru Riyu (The Reason we Fall in Love) by ma2
- Bokutachi ga Koisuru Riyu (The Reason we Fall in Love) by ma2,a spinoff of the LINE manga Watashitachi ga Koisuru Riyu
- Fashion!! by Remon Haruna, which will be moving from the online magazine Buncomi
- Kyо̄ mo Tsukiyo ni Kimi no Meshi (Tonight as Well, Your Moonlit Meal) by Chinatsu Suga
- Puppet in the City by Shun Kiyone
- Level 1 kara Kangaeru Okane no Hanashi (A Story about Thinking about Money from Level 1) by Kaoru Curry-zawa
- Ronron, Numa wo Shiru (Ronron, Who Knows of the Swamp) by Nakami
- Nennen Korokoro by Fumiki Hanahara
Yamashita's story Sugar Girl will also be available at launch.
Moyoco Anno's new series Suisho to Absolute (Crystal and the Absolute) will be available for reading later in the summer, along with Ayu Seishun's Moto Heroine, Mobu ni Naru (Former Heroine, now a Side Character), which serializes on June 20. Artist Rin Miasa is also preparing a new title Kisu Yori Saki ni Chikaimasu (I Swear Before the Kiss).
Sources: Feel Young's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie