Feel Young Magazine Launches New Manga Site Our Feel

Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday the new web manga site Our Feel, which launches on Thursday with 8 new titles and a new story from Ikoku Nikki author Tomoko Yamashita .

The new titles at launch include:

Watashitachi ga Koisuru Riyu (The Reason we Fall in Love) by ma2

Bokutachi ga Koisuru Riyu (The Reason we Fall in Love) by ma2, a spinoff of the LINE manga Watashitachi ga Koisuru Riyu

Fashion!! by Remon Haruna, which will be moving from the online magazine Buncomi

Kyо̄ mo Tsukiyo ni Kimi no Meshi (Tonight as Well, Your Moonlit Meal) by Chinatsu Suga

Puppet in the City by Shun Kiyone

Level 1 kara Kangaeru Okane no Hanashi (A Story about Thinking about Money from Level 1) by Kaoru Curry-zawa

Ronron, Numa wo Shiru (Ronron, Who Knows of the Swamp) by Nakami

(Ronron, Who Knows of the Swamp) by Nakami Nennen Korokoro by Fumiki Hanahara

Yamashita's story Sugar Girl will also be available at launch.

Moyoco Anno 's new series Suisho to Absolute (Crystal and the Absolute) will be available for reading later in the summer, along with Ayu Seishun's Moto Heroine, Mobu ni Naru (Former Heroine, now a Side Character), which serializes on June 20. Artist Rin Miasa is also preparing a new title Kisu Yori Saki ni Chikaimasu (I Swear Before the Kiss).