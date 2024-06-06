Re:Zero Anime's 3rd Season Unveils More Cast, Theme Song Artists, 90-Minute 1st Episode With Theatrical Run

Kadokawa revealed four more cast members and information on the theme songs for the third season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime on Thursday. Kadokawa also announced via a theatrical trailer that the anime's third season will start a limited two-week advance theater screening run throughout Japan, on August 30:

The newly announced cast members are:

Shōya Ishige as Joshua Juukulius



Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kiritaka Muse



Kenjirō Tsuda as Heinkel Astrea



Chika Anzai as Sirius Romanée-Conti



Konomi Suzuki , who performed the opening theme songs for the series' first two seasons, is performing the new season's opening theme song "Reweave." Sabō Karasuya wrote the lyrics, and Tom-H@ck scored the guitar rock number's music as heard in the trailer above. Music unit MYTH & ROID is performing the ending theme song "NOX LUX."

The anime's staff also announced that the third season's first episode titled "Gekijō-gata Akui" (Theatrical Malice) will air as a 90-minute (equivalent to four regular episodes) special.

Lastly, the staff revealed a new key visual.

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will premiere the 90-minute first episode at Anime Expo on July 5. Yūsuke Kobayashi will be in attendance.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

The third season ofwill premiere in October.will stream the series as it airs.

Previously announced new cast member Aya Yamane will voice the character Liliana Masquerade.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release





