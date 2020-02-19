Crunchyroll Streams Re:ZERO Memory Snow OVA

Crunchyroll began streaming Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow , the first original video anime ( OVA ) episode in the Re:Zero franchise , on Wednesday. The OVA aired on television in Japan last week in place of the regular broadcast of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut edited anime. Crunchyroll also began streaming the seventh episode of the Re:Zero Director's Cut, which aired on Wednesday in Japan.

The OVA opened in Japanese theaters in October 2018, and featured a returning cast and staff. The OVA ranked at #8 at the Japanese box office during its opening weekend.

The story of the OVA takes place after [Spoilers, highlight to read.] Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru's "date course" with Emilia?

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in Japan on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

By dying, a powerless boy obtained the ability "Return by Death," allowing him to go back in time upon death. Natsuki Subaru was abruptly summoned to another world on his way home from the convenience store one night. In this new world where he had nothing and no one to turn to, the one power he gained was "Return by Death," the ability to turn back time upon his own death. To protect those he holds dear, and to take back irreplaceable moments in time, he fights despair as he confronts his cruel fate.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna (Frozen Bonds) original video anime ( OVA ) began playing in theaters in Japan on November 8. The OVA adapted the meeting between Emilia and Puck from the Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyōketsu no Kizuna prequel novel included with the television anime's first Blu-ray Disc volume in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll