Crunchyroll to Stream Re:Zero's 3rd Season, Nina the Starry Bride, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister Anime

All 3 anime stream in N. America, C. America, S. America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East, CIS

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

announced at its industry panel at CCXP Mexico on Saturday that it will stream the third season of theanime and the television anime adaptation of's) manga in October. It will also stream the television anime of's) manga in 2024.

All three titles will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Crunchyroll describes the third season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- :

A year has passed since Subaru's victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia's camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.

The anime will premiere in October.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

© リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会

Crunchyroll

Nina the Starry Bride

Nina, a girl living as an orphan in the Fortna Castle Town, happens to have eyes of the same deep blue hue as lapis lazuli—just like the God of the Stars. They're also the same color as the eyes of the recently deceased Princess Alisha. For that reason, when the second prince of Fortna, Azure, discovers Nina, he ordains that she will live as the princess in Alisha's place. As substitute princess and Priestess of the Stars, Nina is obligated to become the false bride of Sett, the first prince of the large neighboring nation of Galgada after the third month has passed. Despite being at the mercy of fate, Nina is just happy to feel needed by someone. What is it that her open, honest eyes see? The destinies of all the players on this stage begin to move when they make up their minds to protect the ones they love!

describes

The anime will premiere in October.

Kenichirō Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the series at Signal.MD . Yuka Yamada ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Kyoko Taketani ( Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is designing the characters. Natsumi Tabuchi ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is composing the music.

Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 12. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and will release the 12th compiled book volume on May 14.

Image via Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's Twitter account ©内藤マーシー・講談社／「甘神さんちの縁結び」製作委員会

Crunchyroll

Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister

Uryu Kamihate is a high school student striving to enter Kyoto University's medical school. After being raised at an orphanage, Uryu is taken in by the chief priest at Amagami Shrine, where he begins to live as a freeloader—and to cohabit with Yae, Yuna, and Asahi, the three beautiful shrine maiden sisters! What's more, the condition he must meet in order to live at the shrine for free is to marry into the family and inherit the shrine! How will Uryu overcome his marriage meetings with the three sisters as well as the many challenges that Amagami Shrine faces? So begins a miraculous rom-com about living under the same roof with three shrine maidens!

describes

The anime will premiere this year.

Yujiro Abe ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! ) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe ( Orphen , Hetalia The Beautiful World ). Yasuko Aoki ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House , Phantom of the Idol ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya , Little Busters! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters.

Naito launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)