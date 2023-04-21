News
Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime announcement commemorates manga's 2nd anniversary, Naito's birthday
The official Twitter account for Marcey Naito's Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister manga announced on Friday that the manga is getting a television anime. The announcement commemorated the manga's second anniversary and Naito's birthday as a surprise on a special television program.
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!
Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 16.
Sources: Marcey Naito's Twitter account, Comic Natalie
