Kodansha Comics Licenses Falling Drowning, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister, Fungus and Iron, Lightning and Romance, More Manga

Kodansha Comics announced on Wednesday new manga titles that will debut digitally in February and in print in this fall.

The company will release the following titles digitally in February:

Title: Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Creator: Marcey Naito

Debut Date: February 1

Synopsis: Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!



Title: Falling Drowning

Creator: Yuko Inari

Debut Date: February 8

Synopsis: Honatsu just started her second year of high school, and already rumors are floating around that she's dating her childhood friend, Toma. While Honatsu isn't totally opposed to the idea, she's not sure what she feels for Toma can really be called love. But when aloof transfer student Shun Tachibana appears, the waters get even muddier... How does Shun connect to the past she can't remember? And can Honatsu decide what she truly wants, when her head and her heart are pulling her two different ways?



Title: Fungus and Iron

Creator: Ayaka Katayama

Debut Date: February 8

Synopsis: Dante's life on Amigasa seemed normal enough to him, even though everyone around him called him an oddball. But when a chance meeting with a young woman named Aoi changes everything, Dante can no longer sit idly by...unless, of course, he is made to!



Title: Lightning and Romance

Creator: Rin Mikimoto

Debut Date: February 11

Synopsis: Sumire wants to experience romance...but will she get the chance, when her new seat-mate is a 20-year-old with swirling rumors surrounding him? A dangerous new romance from the author of Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight , Kira-kun Today , and Love's Reach !



Title: The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch

Creator: Shizuki Fujisawa

Debut Date: February 15

Synopsis: Meet Yoshida. He's cool, he's smart, and he's really, really good-looking. He's the company superstar, and has the eye of every available woman for miles around. But Yoshida only loves one woman—the manga-artist and walking-disaster Sena Shimakaze. Yoshida is the glue that holds her whole team together and helps them limp through each and every deadline...but despite his personal greatness and obvious management skills, his love is somehow totally one-sided. What's an overachiever like Yoshida to do?



Title: Sakura's Dedication

Creator: Fuyu Yukimiya

Debut Date: February 22

Synopsis: Sawa just got out of a relationship with her cheating boyfriend, and is on the lookout for an honest guy. But when her classmate Sakura confesses, she rejects him, as he's not her type. But then he confesses again, and again, and again?! What's a girl to do in the face of such honest dedication?



The company will release the following titles in print in fall.

Title: Parasyte Full Color Collection 1

Creator: Hitoshi Iwaaki

Debut Date: Fall 2022

Synopsis: They arrive in silence, out of dark skies. They infest human hosts and consume them. And they are everywhere. They are Parasites: alien creatures who must invade and take control of human hosts to survive. Once they have infected their victims, they can twist the host's body into any abominable shape they choose: craniums splitting to reveal mouths of sharp teeth, batlike wings erupting from backs, blades tearing through soft hands. But most have chosen to conceal their lethal purposes behind ordinary human faces. So no one knows their secret, except an ordinary high school student. Shin managed to arrest the infestation of his body by an alien parasite, but can he find a way to warn humanity of the horrors to come?



Title: Be Very Afraid of Inuki Kanako

Creator: Inuki Kanako

Debut Date: Fall 2022

Synopsis: From the mind of Japan's “queen of horror manga” comes a short story collection sure to put a grin on your face and send a chill down your spine. Survive six of the author's hand-picked scares, plus original commentary from the author. For more than 30 years, Inuki Kananko has been terrorizing girls and boys with twisted catch-22s and ghoulish monsters. Discover one of the best-kept secrets of global horror with this selection of some of Inuki's most popular short comics.



Title: Is Love the Answer?

Creator: Uta Isaki

Debut Date: Fall 2022

Synopsis: A poignant coming-of-age story about a young woman coming into her own as she discovers her identity as aromantic asexual. A complete story in a single volume, from the creator of Mine-kun is Asexual. When it comes to love, high schooler Chika wonders if she might be an alien. She's never fallen for or even had a crush on anyone, and she has no desire for physical intimacy. Her friends tell her that she just "hasn't met the one yet," but Chika has doubts... It's only when Chika enters college and meets peers like herself that she realizes there's a word for what she feels inside--asexual--and she's not the only one. After years of wondering if love was the answer, Chika realizes that the answer she long sought may not exist at all--and that that's perfectly normal.



Kodansha Comics announced on Monday that it will publish all 25 volumes of Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga series and all nine volumes of his GTO: 14 Days in Shonan manga digitally on February 1. The manga will be available on BookWalker , Comixology , Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play , Nook, Kobo, izneo, MyAnimeList and other retailers.

Sources: Email correspondence, Kodansha Comics