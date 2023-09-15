News
Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister TV Anime Reveals Staff, 2024 Premiere
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the television anime of Marcey Naito's Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga posted on Friday the anime's teaser visual, main staff members, and 2024 premiere.
Yujiro Abe (KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe (Orphen, Hetalia The Beautiful World). Yasuko Aoki (The Demon Prince of Momochi House, Phantom of the Idol) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya, Little Busters!, Tamayura) is designing the characters.Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!
Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 16.
Sources: Marcey Naito's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie