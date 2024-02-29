Nina the Starry Bride Anime's Teaser Trailer Reveals Main Staff, October Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rikachi 's Nina the Starry Bride ( Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina ) manga began streaming on Friday a teaser promotional video, and it reveals the main staff and October premiere:

Kenichiro Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the series at Signal.MD . Yuka Yamada ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Kyoko Taketani ( Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is designing the characters. Natsumi Tabuchi ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Minami Tanaka as Nina

as Nina Yuichiro Umehara as Prince Azure

as Prince Azure Kōki Uchiyama as Seto

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and will release the second compiled book volume physically on December 26. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?

Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 13. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.