Rikachi's Nina the Starry Bride Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation, Reveals Cast

A website opened on Thursday to announce the television anime adaptation of Rikachi 's Nina the Starry Bride ( Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina ) manga. The website revealed the anime announcement's commercial video, a teaser visual, and the anime's main cast.

© リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会

The anime stars (image above, from left to right):

Minami Tanaka as Nina

as Nina Yuichiro Umehara as Prince Azure

as Prince Azure Kouki Uchiyama as Seto

Manga author Rikachi also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and will release the second compiled book volume physically on December 26. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?

Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume on August 10, and the 12th volume will release on December 13. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.