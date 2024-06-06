×
News
Hazure Skill 'Kinomi Master' Manga/Novels Gets TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hanyuu, Air Matsukoto launched fantasy manga in July 2021

Hanyuu and Air Matsukoto's Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master" ~Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite~ (Useless Skill "Nut Master": How I Gained the Ability to Eat Unlimited Skill Fruits [Without Dying]) manga, based on Hanyuu's original novels of the same name, is getting a television anime adaptation. Matsukoto and original character designer Yasutaka Isegawa shared illustrations to commemorate the announcement:

Air Matsukoto

Image via Comic Natalie
© Air Matsukoto, Hanyuu Yasutaka Isegawa, Kodansha
Yasutaka Isegawa

Image via Comic Natalie
© Air Matsukoto, Hanyuu Yasutaka Isegawa, Kodansha

© Air Matsukoto, Hanyuu Yasutaka Isegawa, Kodansha
The fantasy story follows a boy named Light, who wants to be the greatest adventurer. He and his friend Lena eat skill fruits, which results in death if eaten more than once. Lena gains the Sword Saint skill and quickly becomes an S-rank adventurer, while Light gets the useless Nut Master skill, which only helps for nut farming. One day, Light accidentally eats a second skill fruit. However, instead of dying, he gains a second skill, Sword Saint.

Hanyuu debuted the novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2020. The light novel series debuted in May 2022.

Air Matsukoto launched the manga based on Hanyuu's story with original character designs by Isegawa in July 2021 in Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Friday.

Source: Comic Natalie

