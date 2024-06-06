Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage's Yūho Ueji to Launch New Manga on July 24

Ueji to launch Chinese imperial court romance Shinsen Tao Nyan Kyūtei no Nie manga

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine revealed on May 24 that Yūho Ueji will launch a new manga titled Shinsen Tao Nyan Kyūtei no Nie (Immortal Tao Nyan The Imperial Court's Offering) in the magazine's next issue on July 24. Ueji also announced the new manga in a post on their X (formerly Twitter ) account:

The Chinese imperial court romance centers on Tao Nyan, a girl whose entire body exists only for the emperor. She wants to fulfill her obligations, but the imperial crown prince gives her a cold and unwelcoming treatment.

Ueji launced the Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage ( Hades-sama no Mujihina Konin ) manga in Asuka in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on November 24. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the second volume in English on April 16.