Emi Ishikawa Draws Manga Adaptation of Poppy Playtime Horror Game

This year's July issue of Shueisha 's Ribon magazine revealed on Monday that Emi Ishikawa ( Zekkyō Gakkyū ) is launching a new manga based on Mob Entertainment's Poppy's Playtime game titled Poppy Playtime Forever ~Shinobi Yoru Ashioto~ in the magazine's next issue. The magazine teased a picture of the series' character Huggy Wuggy (pictured below). The manga has eight color pages.

Image via Ribon © Emi Ishikawa, Shueisha, Mob Entertainment

Mob Entertainment released the Poppy Playtime survival horror game for PC via Steam in October 2021. The game also has versions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The third and most recent chapter launched on Januay 30, and a fourth chapter is in the works. The game is set in 2005, and it follows a former employee of the Playtime Co. toy company revisiting the abandoned building and trying to survive against evil toys.

The spinoff game Poppy Playtime: Forever launched on February 29 on the Roblox platform. The game allows players to build their own maps and stories.

Kazuki Oda created a one-shot manga based on Poppy Playtime in Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic in December 2023.

Ishikawa's original Zekkyō Gakkyū manga follows a ghost girl named Yomi as she tells the reader various scary stories. Ishikawa began publishing the series in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in 2008, and the company published the 20th and final compiled book volume in Japan in March 2015. Ishikawa then launched the Zekkyō Gakkyū: Tensei series in Ribon in June 2015.

The manga inspired two short anime specials that both aired on the Oha-Suta variety program in 2016. The manga received a "vomic" (voice + comic) video in 2010, a three-episode series of anime shorts that aired in 2012 inside the Oha-Suta morning variety program, and a live-action film that opened in Japan in June 2013.