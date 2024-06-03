×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Voice Actor Takeo Otsuka Announces Marriage

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Voice of Oshi no Ko's Aquamarine Hoshino offers short message to fans

e7ehgvmwyau7-og
Image via x.com
©大塚剛央

Takeo Ōtsuka, voice of Aquamarine Hoshino from the Oshi no Ko anime, announced his marriage on his X (formerly Twitter) account on May 31. In the post, Otsuka offered a short message to his fans:

I have an announcement.

To all of you,

I, Otsuka Tsuyoshi, have recently married someone I have been dating for some time.
I know I still have a lot to improve on, but I will continue to be grateful every day,
work harder than ever, and tackle each and every challenge with sincerity.
I look forward to your continued support.

At the time of this writing, Tamura has received over 1,000 responses, most of which are well-wishes from his fans and colleagues. One response of note was from the voice actor of Prince Hope of Grand Kanata from Go! Princess Precure, Shinnosuke Tachibana. Tachibana was shocked to hear the news and wrote (roughly translated):

Seriously‼️

Congratulations~🥳🎉✨

Otsuka has also appeared in Synduality: Noir as Erza Kanata, BEASTARS as Collot, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury as Lauda Neill, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.

Sources: Takeo Ōtsuka's X/Twitter account, I'm Enterprise, Shinnosuke Tachibana's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives