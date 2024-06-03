Voice Actor Takeo Otsuka Announces Marriage

Image via x.com ©大塚剛央

Takeo Ōtsuka , voice of Aquamarine Hoshino from the Oshi no Ko anime, announced his marriage on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on May 31. In the post, Otsuka offered a short message to his fans:

I have an announcement.

To all of you,



I, Otsuka Tsuyoshi, have recently married someone I have been dating for some time.

I know I still have a lot to improve on, but I will continue to be grateful every day,

work harder than ever, and tackle each and every challenge with sincerity.

I look forward to your continued support.

At the time of this writing, Tamura has received over 1,000 responses, most of which are well-wishes from his fans and colleagues. One response of note was from the voice actor of Prince Hope of Grand Kanata from Go! Princess Precure , Shinnosuke Tachibana . Tachibana was shocked to hear the news and wrote (roughly translated):

Seriously‼️



Congratulations~🥳🎉✨

Otsuka has also appeared in Synduality: Noir as Erza Kanata, BEASTARS as Collot, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury as Lauda Neill, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.