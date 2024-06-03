Interest
Voice Actor Takeo Otsuka Announces Marriage
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Takeo Ōtsuka, voice of Aquamarine Hoshino from the Oshi no Ko anime, announced his marriage on his X (formerly Twitter) account on May 31. In the post, Otsuka offered a short message to his fans:
ご報告です。 pic.twitter.com/aF5nhSfA7d— 大塚剛央 (@TakeoooOtsuka) May 31, 2024
I have an announcement.
To all of you,
I, Otsuka Tsuyoshi, have recently married someone I have been dating for some time.
I know I still have a lot to improve on, but I will continue to be grateful every day,
work harder than ever, and tackle each and every challenge with sincerity.
I look forward to your continued support.
At the time of this writing, Tamura has received over 1,000 responses, most of which are well-wishes from his fans and colleagues. One response of note was from the voice actor of Prince Hope of Grand Kanata from Go! Princess Precure, Shinnosuke Tachibana. Tachibana was shocked to hear the news and wrote (roughly translated):
マジか‼️— 立花慎之介【公式】Shinnosuke Tachibana (@REAL_1978_TS) May 31, 2024
おめでとう〜🥳🎉✨
Seriously‼️
Congratulations~🥳🎉✨
Otsuka has also appeared in Synduality: Noir as Erza Kanata, BEASTARS as Collot, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury as Lauda Neill, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.
Sources: Takeo Ōtsuka's X/Twitter account, I'm Enterprise, Shinnosuke Tachibana's X/Twitter account