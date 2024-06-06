×
Ark Performance's Kaiyō Gijutsu Sōgō Gakuin Takao-bu Column Gets Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga of Arpeggio of Blue Steel column launches in November 2024

The 27th compiled book volume for Ark Performance's Arpeggio of Blue Steel (Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio) revealed on May 30 that Ark Performance's Kaiyō Gijutsu Sōgō Gakuin Takao-bu (National Maritime Institute of Technology Takao Club) column will have a manga adaptation that will launch in the January 2025 issue of Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in November 2024.

Ark Performance has been publishing the column in Monthly Youngking Ours GH in 2014. Hinako Seta (Re-Kan!) draws the art for the column.

Ark Performance launched the ongoing Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga in Shonengahosha's Young King Ours magazine in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in print in North America, and Crunchyroll is publishing the manga online. The manga inspired a television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan in 2013, and two anime films.

Ark Performance and Koujirou Nakamura produced the Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS novel in Yatate Bunko — Sunrise's light novel imprint — in November 2016. The novel inspired six-episode series of net anime shorts. The first episode debuted with English subtitles in June 2017. The novels also inspired a manga.

Ark Performance launched the Mobile Suit Gundam MSV-R: Johnny Ridden no Kikan manga in Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine in April 2010, and ended it in July 2023 after 13 years. The manga's 26th and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2023.

