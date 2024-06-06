Ark Performance's Kaiyō Gijutsu Sōgō Gakuin Takao-bu Column Gets Manga

Image via Amazon © Ark Performance, Shonengahosha

Arpeggio of Blue Steel

Ark Performance

Kaiyō Gijutsu Sōgō Gakuin Takao-bu

The 27th compiled book volume for's) revealed on May 30 that's(National Maritime Institute of Technology Takao Club) column will have a manga adaptation that will launch in the January 2025 issue of'smagazine in November 2024.

Ark Performance has been publishing the column in Monthly Youngking Ours GH in 2014. Hinako Seta ( Re-Kan! ) draws the art for the column.

Ark Performance launched the ongoing Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in print in North America, and Crunchyroll is publishing the manga online. The manga inspired a television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan in 2013, and two anime films.

Ark Performance and Koujirou Nakamura produced the Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS novel in Yatate Bunko — Sunrise's light novel imprint — in November 2016. The novel inspired six-episode series of net anime shorts. The first episode debuted with English subtitles in June 2017. The novels also inspired a manga.

Ark Performance launched the Mobile Suit Gundam MSV-R: Johnny Ridden no Kikan manga in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in April 2010, and ended it in July 2023 after 13 years. The manga's 26th and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2023.