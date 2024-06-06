Clock Tower Rewind Survival Horror Game's Video Previews New Features

The Guerilla Collective 2024 digital games showcase streamed on Thursday a video for WayForward, Sunsoft , and Limited Run Games' Clock Tower Rewind , an enhanced version of Hifumi Kōno's original 1995 Super Famicom survival-horror point-and-click game Clock Tower . The video includes WayForward's recent physical edition trailer, a behind-the-scenes featurette with commentary by Limited Run Games' development director Joe Modzeleski, and a preview of new features:

In the 2D game, players use point-and-click controls to lead Jennifer through manor while being pursued by Scissorman. The new version retains the gameplay, art, and audio from the original. It adds the ability to save anywhere and rewind. WayForward also added a new animated introduction, voiced manga cutscenes, new vocal tracks, restored content from the PlayStation version, and an interview with the game's original director.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in fall.

Human Entertainment released the original Clock Tower for Super Famicom in 1995. Clock Tower Rewind marks the game's first official English release outside Japan. The game received sequels that did receive official versions outside Japan, including Clock Tower 2 , which was retitled in the West as simply Clock Tower for PlayStation . The other sequels are Clock Tower II: The Struggle Within ( Clock Tower: Ghost Head in Japan and Clock Tower 3 , the latter of which was published by Sunsoft and CAPCOM .

Clock Tower game developer Kōno and Ju-on/ The Grudge film director Takashi Shimizu launched a spiritual successor titled NightCry (previously known as Project Scissors ) point-and-click horror game in March 2016 for PC via Playism and Steam .