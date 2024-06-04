The rise in AI generated content has brought to light questions regarding the rights to celebrities' images, likenesses, and voices and how we produce original works. While the debate is far from settled, the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike helped bring the issue to the public. In Japan, the issue is looming in the background, but there's a feeling no one really wants to address it. However, voice of Eren Jeager from Attack on Titan , Yūki Kaji , is trying to protect his voice with his new official voice synthesis software.

Image via Soyogi Soyogi's YouTube channel ©梶裕貴「そよぎフラクタル」

The X (formerly Twitter ) accounts for Soyogi Soyogi and Yūki Kaji announced the project on September 3-4, 2023. The post by the Soyogi account noted that Kaji was embarking on a new project related to his voice to commemorate his 20th anniversary as a voice actor . In turn, Kaji posted how he is working on a voice synthesis project and would be updating regularly.

【Notice】

A new project has been launched to commemorate Kaji Yuki's 20th anniversary as a voice actor .



We will bring you various stories that begin with the "voice" of Kaji Yuki.



We will be posting information irregularly from now on, so please follow us.



↓ Official YouTube ↓

https://youtube.com/channel/UC9…



https://t.co/UYRv2tqeq3#梶裕貴誕生祭2023 [ Yūki Kaji Birthday Festival 2023]

【Kaji Yuki voice synthesis software project】Launched.

New information will be released on @kaji_project from time to time🗣️

From there, information about the project was slowly revealed, which included the character design of Soyogi Soyogi and interviews regarding the project. On January 31, Soyogi Soyogi's X account announced the opening of the official website.

【New Information】 the Official website opened 【Soyogi Soyogi】



🫧"Soyogi Fractal" official website launched🫧



On the site you can listen to the original theme song "0-virtual" written by #澤野弘之 [Sawano Hiroyuki]💡



In the future, we plan to provide various information here✨

http://soyogi-fractal.com



https://t.co/jCY4hoesoy#梵そよぎ [Soyogi Soyogi] #そよぎフラクタル [Soyogi Fractal] #梶裕貴 [ Yūki Kaji ]

Once again, information about the project was sporadic. Nonetheless, Soyogi's X account posted new songs using the voice synthesis software semi-regularly. But on April 3, it was revealed a crowdfunding campaign would begin through Campfire to bring Kaji's project to life.

【#そよぎフラクタル [Soyogi Fractal】Crowdfunding information ①

🫧 It will begin on Thursday, April 11th at 9pm🫧



(※A live countdown broadcast will start from around 8:45pm💡)



For details, please see the CAMPFIRE special page⬇️

https://camp-fire.jp/projects/view/748273



Commentary video from the planner and producer #梶裕貴 [ Yūki Kaji ] ⬇️

The crowd funding campaign began on April 11 and ran until May 31 on Campfire. The initial goal was 10 million yen (about US$63,820), but the campaign raised over three times as much from 907 backers. The website notes the purpose of the campaign was to allow creators a method to use Kaji's voice to create new and interesting stories and songs. Of course, implicit in the message is that he is providing legal avenues for fans to use his voice.

Prior to the crowdfunding campaign ending, Livedoor News reported on Kaji's thoughts regarding generative AI, especially in the audio sphere, on May 28. Kaji states he'd been worried about copyright issues surrounding voices. Hence, he started the project so his voice wouldn't be abused. However, Kaji went on to say, “Still, I believe we should coexist with AI, not be hostile to it. There is no good or bad in the technology known as AI. It all depends on the morality of the people who use it.” We can see he want to give people the tools to use his voice, but in a legal manner.

Kaji also posted on his X account upon completion of the crowdfunding campaign his gratitude to all those who backed it.

It was a tough but incredibly fun month and a half.



I am truly, truly grateful.



I am blessed with good people.



This is a project to express gratitude for the connection and to give back to the community.

I have found new happiness again.



But this is surely a fractal.



I will continue to deal with this issue sincerely and with care💡

This ione sure fire way to help prevent the illicit use of Kaji's voice. Hopefully, the Soyogi Soyogi program will become available to the public so Kaji's fans can create all sorts of interesting music and other audio projects.

