Yuya Hirose Stars in Übel Blatt Anime; Hirose, Original Manga Creator Etorouji Shiono Attend Anime Expo

Hirose, Shiono, original manga's editor to host panel on July 5 at AX

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Etorouji Shiono/SQUARE ENIX, Ubel Blatt Production Consortium

announced on Thursday thatwill star as Köinzell in the television anime of'sdark fantasy manga.

Pony Canyon also announced that Hirose and Shiono will both attend Anime Expo and will be panelists along with the original manga's editor at the "A live drawing session with the original creator Etrouji Shiono & the talk with VA Yūya Hirose " panel at Anime Expo on July 5.

Pony Canyon describes the anime's story:

Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English.

Shiono launched a sequel to the manga titled Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King ( Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan ) in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine on February 24.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.