Etorouji Shiono's Übel Blatt Dark Fantasy Manga Gets Sequel on February 24

New manga set 1 year after original manga's final battle

The February issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine announced on Thursday that Etorouji Shiono will launch a sequel to his Übel Blatt dark fantasy manga titled Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan (The Knights of the Fallen King) in the magazine's next issue on February 24. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover.

Image via Big Gangan website © Square Enix

The new manga is set one year after the final battle with Glenn, with Elseria crowned the empress of an empire that is now chaotic and filled with dissidents. Köinzell, now Lord Viceroy Ascheriit, is assisting Elseria with stabilizing the empire, alongside the imperial general Geranpen, his chief official Ato, and the Blatt Meister Ikfes. In the Empire's southern frontier, a new threat emerges in the form of The Knights of the Fallen King, remnant loyalists of Glenn who believe in his eventual return, and are sowing unrest in the empire's far reaches.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English.

Shiono launched the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga, based on the Square Enix franchise , with writers Norimitsu Kaihō and Makoto Fukami in Big Gangan in January 2020. The manga ended in March 2023. Square Enix published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in May 2023.

Shiono launched the Jinrui Sonbō Cockpit Girls (Mankind Survival Cockpit Girls) manga in Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine in January 2022, and ended it in October 2023. Shonengahosha published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023.