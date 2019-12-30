Norimitsu Kaihō, Makoto Fukami, Etorouji Shiono Launch New Manga in January

The January 2020 issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed last Wednesday that Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! ), Makoto Fukami ( Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ), and Etorouji Shiono ( Übel Blatt ) will launch a new manga titled Deep Insanity in the magazine's next issue on January 24. Kaihō and Fukami are credited for the manga's original work, and Shiono is drawing the manga.

The magazine describes the "discovery dark action" manga:

One day, an asylum in a large hole is discovered in Antarctica. At the same time, the mysterious coma-inducing illness Randolph's Syndrome begins spreading around the world. Many countries sent an investigation squad to the asylum, believing it to be the cause of the disease, but not a single person safely returned. Sergiu Sol, a boy with a special resistance to the disease, and Antarctica's jack-of-all-trades Hildegard Olympiada Yamada, decide to take on the challenge of the large hole without a map, but...!? What is the cause of the coma-inducing disease? What in the world is the asylum? Go down to the deep, jet-black bottom, one with insanity.

Kaihō and Sadoru Chiba launched the School-Live! ( Gakkō Gurashi! ) manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2012, and ended it on November 22. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on January 10.

Fukami and Seigo Tokiya launched the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ( Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka ) manga in Monthly Big Gangan in June 2015, and Square Enix shipped the 11th compiled book volume in Japan on October 25.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga called Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June.