Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan Manga Ends in June

Manga part of multimedia project launched in June 2021

© naked ape, Akita Shoten

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that the manga for creator duo's(Our Millennium and the 30 Days Until You Die) project will end in the magazine's next issue on June 6.

naked ape launched the manga for the project in Monthly Princess in June 2021. When the manga launched, the magazine noted that the manga is part of a larger media project. The manga centers on Towa, a girl who barely feels anything of the world, and experiences it as if looking from the inside of an ash-colored box. But her life begins to change when she meets a mysterious young man.

Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023. The project inspired both a live-action film adaptation and a stage play in October 2023 and September 2023, respectively.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair ended their Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga in September 2021. The duo launched the manga in Monthly Princess in April 2019.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.