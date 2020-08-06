Naked Ape's Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi Manga Ends in September

Manga about samurai reincarnated into modern day as idol group member launched in April 2019

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator duo naked ape 's Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in September.

The manga centers on Sakura, a warrior during Japan's Warring States period who was cut down in battle alongside the famous "Demonic Six Swords" samurai whom he admired. Bearing a strong lingering regret even in death, Sakura awakens to find himself in the modern day, as a member of the idol group "SSS7" about to make their debut.

naked ape launched the manga in Monthly Princess in April 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume last December.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair ended their Tsutsujimori: Ihinseiri Shimatsu-roku manga in the final issue of Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in March 2018, and also launched the crime suspense manga Suicide Line on the Comic Tatan website in January 2019. Suicide Line ended on June 12.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.