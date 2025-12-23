Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, 5 More Cast Members

Trailer previews ending theme song for January 6 anime

The official website for Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers , the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, unveiled on Tuesday the second promotional video and more cast members. The trailer previews the ending theme song "POWER" by boy group ONE OR EIGHT .

The remaining cast members for the "Ten Braves," who serve Ramaga, the emperor of the Demon Realm, are:

Kenichi Suzumura as Nezu

© SUNRISE

Chiharu Sawashiro as Anayama

© SUNRISE

Ryōta Takeuchi as Unno

© SUNRISE

Daichi Endō as Kakei

© SUNRISE

Toshiki Kumagai as Mochizuki

© SUNRISE

The anime will premiere on January 6 on thechannel at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and will start streaming on, andat 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then run onand

The anime stars:

The additional cast includes:

Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the new anime at Sunrise . Shōgo Mutō ( Crows Zero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate , the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise , is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! ) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki ( MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island ) for villains, Hideo Okamoto ( Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki ( Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering ) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.

The additional staff members are:

Rock band blank paper perform the anime's opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn).

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ( Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.