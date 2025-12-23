'Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken' Unveils 2nd Teaser Video, Visual

Anime debuts in 2026

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yu Hibari and illustrator Siso 's Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken (The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Who I Used to Play With Who I Thought was a Boy) light novel series unveiled the second teaser promotional video and visual on Wednesday:

The anime will debut in 2026.

The anime will star Ikumi Hasegawa as Haruki Nikaidō.

The anime was first announced in September 2023.

The youth romantic comedy story centers on Hayato, who transfers to a high school in the city. There, he is reunited with Haruki, whom Hayato remembers as a boy he used to play with seven years ago. Only, Hayato now realizes that Haruki is actually a girl.

Hibari launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Become Novelists") website in 2020. Kadokawa started publishing the series with illustration by Siso in 2021. Kadokawa published the light novel's ninth volume on August 29.

Ōyama launched the manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Dora Dora Flat" website in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 9.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.