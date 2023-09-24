Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken Light Novels Gets Anime

Yu Hibari's rom-com about boy discovering childhood friend is actually a girl

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special announced on Sunday that Yu Hibari and illustrator Siso 's Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken (The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Whom I Thought Was a Boy and I Played Together With) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works. Siso and the manga adaptation's artist Kina Ōyama both drew illustrations for the announcement.

Siso 's illustration

© Yu Hibari, Siso, Kadokawa

Kina Ōyama's illustration

© Kina Ōyama, Yu Hibari, Siso, Kadokawa

The youth romantic comedy story centers on Hayato, who transfers to a high school in the city. There, he is reunited with Haruki, whom Hayato remembers as a boy he used to play with seven years ago. Only, Hayato now realizes that Haruki is actually a girl.

Hibari launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Become Novelists") website in 2020. Kadokawa started publishing the series with illustration by Siso in 2021. Kadokawa published the light novel's sixth volume in December 2022.

Ōyama launched the manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Dora Dora Flat" website in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 7.

Sources: Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa! stream, Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi datta Ken light novel's Twitter account





