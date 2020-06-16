Switch's naked ape Duo End Suicide Line Manga

Crime suspense thriller manga launched in January 2019

Manga creator duo naked ape published the 18th and final chapter of their Suicide Line manga on the Comic Tatan website last Friday .

The crime suspense thriller is about an investigator named Kuroda. Because of the trauma of being locked up with his deceased family for several days as a child, he has the ability to catch the scent of corpses faster than anyone. He is assigned to a special missing persons division within the police, where he meets a genius detective who can catch criminals better than anyone.

naked ape launched the manga in Comic Tatan in January 2019. Takeshobo published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2019, and will publish the second volume on Saturday .

naked ape is comprised of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair ended their Tsutsujimori: Ihinseiri Shimatsu-roku manga in the final issue of Kodansha 's Aria manga in March 2018.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.

Source: Comic Tatan