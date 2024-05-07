Microsoft Closes Tango Gameworks Studio

closes several studios to "reprioritize its titles and resources"

Tango Gameworks ( The Evil Within , Ghostwire: Tokyo , Hi-Fi Rush ) announced on Tuesday that Microsoft has closed Tango Gameworks, among other studios. Its titles will remain available to purchase and play.

Microsoft has also closed Arkane Austin and Alpha Dog Studios as part of its effort to "consolidate" its Bethesda studio teams and "reprioritize its titles and resources." Microsoft is also eliminating a number of roles across select Bethesda publishing and corporate teams. Roundhouse Games is also closing, and its team is moving to ZeniMax Online Studios.

Image via Tango Gameworks' Twitter account

) founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company releasedin 2014,in 2017, and in March 2022.was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. Itsgame launched in January 2023 on the same day it was announced.

Founder and studio head Mikami left Tango Gameworks in 2023. Creative director Ikumi Nakamura ( Ghostwire: Tokyo ) left the studio in 2019.



