GhostWire: Tokyo Game Launches for PS5, PC in 2021

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that Bethesda Softworks is launching Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo game for PlayStation 5 in 2021. Tango Gameworks revealed that the game will also get a PC release. The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming a trailer:

The trailer shows spirits (referred to as the Visitors) that haunt Tokyo. The spirits include:

Amewarashi - a young child in a yellow raincoat

Shiromuku - a spirit wearing a pure white wedding kimono

Kuchisake - a woman who carries large scissor blades

Bethesda unveiled the game during its E3 press conference in June 2019. The company describes the game:

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo's population, it's up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don't fear the unknown. Attack it.

Ikumi Nakamura, the game's former creative director, wrote the game's story, scenario, and character settings. She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. Kenji Kimura is directing the game. Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil ) founded the game's studio, Tango Gameworks.