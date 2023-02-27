Deep Insanity: Nirvana Manga Ends on March 25

© Norimitsu Kaihō, Makoto Fukami, Etorouji Shiono, Square Enix

Deep Insanity: Nirvana

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that themanga by writersand, and artistwill end in the magazine's next issue on March 25.

The manga is based on Square Enix 's larger Deep Insanity franchise . The project is set in a world overrun with the mysterious "Randolph syndrome" that causes sudden comas. Simultaneously, a massive underground realm called "Asylum" was discovered at the South Pole as the syndrome's origin. Weird creatures, unlike any on the surface, dwell there with previously unknown natural resources. To cure the Randolph syndrome (and to get rich plundering the creatures' genetic data and underground resources), people set foot in the Asylum.

The manga centers on Sergiu Sol, a boy with a special resistance to the disease, and Antarctica's jack-of-all-trades Hildegard Olympiada Yamada, who decide to take on the challenge of heading to the Asylum, when all others before them have never returned.

The manga launched in Big Gangan in January 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2022.

Deep Insanity: The Lost Child , the television anime of the franchise , premiered in October 2021. Funimation streamed the anime.

The Deep Insanity: Asylum smartphone and PC game launched in Japan in October 2021, and ended service after one year in October 2022.