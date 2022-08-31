Deep Insanity: Asylum Game Shuts Down in October After 1 Year

Game launched in October 2021 after manga, anime

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will shut down its Deep Insanity: Asylum smartphone and PC game on October 31. The company also stopped selling the in-game currency on Tuesday.

The game launched in Japan in October 2021.

The project is set in a world overrun with the mysterious "Randolph syndrome" that causes sudden comas. Simultaneously, a massive underground realm called "Asylum" was discovered at the South Pole as the syndrome's origin. Weird creatures, unlike any on the surface, dwell there with previously unknown natural resources. To cure the Randolph syndrome (and to get rich plundering the creatures' genetic data and underground resources), people set foot in the Asylum.

The Deep Insanity: Asylum game centers on Woo Inominetas (played by Yuichiro Umehara ), the sole survivor of a massacre that took place in a medical recovery facility. Hololive virtual YouTubers Amane Kanata and Tokoyama Towa performed the game's theme song "Madoromi" (Slumber).

The project also includes the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga by writers Norimitsu Kaihō and Makoto Fukami , and artist Etorouji Shiono , which launched in the February 2020 issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. Deep Insanity: The Lost Child , the television anime of the franchise , premiered in October 2021. Funimation streamed the anime.

Source: Square Enix via Siliconera