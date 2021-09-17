Deep Insanity: The Lost Child Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Cast, Theme Songs, October 12 Premiere

Deep Insanity: Asylum game debuts on October 14

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Deep Insanity media project revealed on Friday the second promotional video, additional cast, staff, theme song artists, key visual, and October 12 premiere for Deep Insanity: The Lost Child , the television anime part of the project. The video previews the opening theme song "Inochi no Tomoshibi" (Light of Life) by Konomi Suzuki .

Square Enix also began streaming a trailer for the Deep Insanity: Asylum game, and it reveals that the game will debut for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam on October 14.

The anime will premiere on October 12 on Tokyo MX at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 13). The series will also air on MBS , BS11 , TV Aichi , and AT-X . Abema will stream the show.

Kashitarō Itō will perform the ending theme song "Shinjuiro no Kakumei" (Pearl Gray Revolution).

The cast includes:

Ami Koshimizu as Vera Rustamova

Kousuke Toriumi as Leslie Blanc

Yūya Hirose as Lawrence Larry Jackson

Ruriko Noguchi as Reika Kobato

Kaede Hondo as Sumire Motiki

Takako Tanaka as EL-Cee

Hiro Shimono plays the protagonist Daniel Kai Shigure who heads to the very edge of Asylum with a certain wish.

The project is set in a world overrun with the mysterious "Randolph syndrome" that causes sudden comas. Simultaneously, a massic underground realm called "Asylym" was discovered at the South Pole as the syndrome's origin. Weird creatures, unlike any on the surface, dwell there with previously unknown natural resources. To cure the Randolph syndrome (and to get rich plundering the creatures' genetic data and underground resources), people set foot in the Asylum.

The project also includes an ongoing manga and a game.

The anime's story is set between the manga's and game's stories.

Shin Oonuma ( ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Kokoro Connect ) is directing the Deep Insanity: The Lost Child anime at SILVER LINK Kento Shimoyama ( AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" , We Rent Tsukumogami , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child , Circlet Princess , The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is designing the characters. Mirai Kodai Gakudan ( Grimms Notes ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is directing the sound, and Square Enix is presenting the anime in collaboration with Kadokawa .

Shiho Mizumoto ( Restaurant to Another World ) is in charge of color design. Yūki Araki ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is the art director, and Hirohisa Kitamura ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) is the 3D director. Sei Yamamoto (Chip Tune) is the director of photography.

Writers Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! , Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc /Despair Arc/Hope Arc) and Makoto Fukami ( Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , Psycho-Pass ) drafted the story concepts, and artist Etorouji Shiono ( Übel Blatt ) launched the Deep Insanity manga in the February 2020 issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. (The manga now goes by the full title Deep Insanity: Nirvana.)

The manga centers on Sergiu Sol, a boy with a special resistance to the disease, and Antarctica's jack-of-all-trades Hildegard Olympiada Yamada, who decide to take on the challenge of heading to the Asylum, when all others before them have never returned.

The Deep Insanity: Asylum game is set in a world where an estimated 540 million people globally have succumbed into a comatose state due to the Randolph syndrome. The game centers on Woo Inominetas (played by Yuichiro Umehara ), the sole survivor of a massacre that took place in a medical recovery facility. Hololive virtual YouTubers Amane Kanata and Tokoyama Towa are performing the game's theme song "Madoromi" (Slumber).

Sources: Deep Insanity project's Twitter account, Comic Natalie