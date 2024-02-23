Etorouji Shiono Übel Blatt Dark Fantasy Manga Gets TV Anime

Pony Canyon announced on Saturday that Etorouji Shiono 's Übel Blatt dark fantasy manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Etorouji Shiono/SQUARE ENIX, Ubel Blatt Production Consortium

Pony Canyon describes the story:

Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

Shiono launched a sequel to the manga titled Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King ( Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan ) in the March issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine on Saturday.

The new manga is set one year after the final battle with Glenn, with Elseria crowned the empress of an empire that is now chaotic and filled with dissidents. Köinzell, now Lord Viceroy Ascheriit, is assisting Elseria with stabilizing the empire, alongside the imperial general Geranpen, his chief official Ato, and the Blatt Meister Ikfes. In the Empire's southern frontier, a new threat emerges in the form of The Knights of the Fallen King, remnant loyalists of Glenn who believe in his eventual return, and are sowing unrest in the empire's far reaches.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English.

