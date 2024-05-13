News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Psych House Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Omusuke Kobayashi launched manga on Monday
Viz Media and Shueisha's MANGA Plus began publishing Omusuke Kobayashi Psych House (Saikurubiyori) manga in English on Sunday.
Kobayashi debuted the series in this year's 19th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
Psych House--a special home set up for those with supernatural powers. One day, Nemuru, a boy with a Psych that allows him to change size, invites Kotone, a girl with a teleportation Psych, to live at Psych House. The mysterious but normal days of those with psychic powers now begins!
Sources: Viz Media, Manga Plus