Tokyo Revengers' Ken Wakui, 2 Others Launch New Manga in Shonen Jump

Image via Amazon Japan © Ken Wakui, Kodansha

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tokyo Revengers manga creator Ken Wakui will launch a new series titled Negai no Astro (Wishful Astro) in the magazine's 20th issue on April 15.

The "superpower x outlaw" manga will center on Hibaru, and will start with a fight over the successor of the Yotsurugi-gumi gang. The first chapter will have 58 pages including an opening color page, and will also feature on the cover of the 20th issue.

Additionally, the magazine announced that Aliens Area creator Fusai Naba will also launch a new series Kyokutō Necromance (Far East Necromance) in the 21st issue on April 22. Omusuke Kobayashi will also launch the Saikurubiyori series in the 24th issue on May 13.

Wakui launched the Tokyo Revengers manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the series as it aired. The Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc anime premiered in October 2023 and also aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu also streamed that series as it aired.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in June 2023.

Wakui is also known for the Shinjuku Swan manga. Wakui launched the manga Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2005, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha published the manga's 38th and final compiled book volume in December 2013. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action films in May 2015 and January 2016.