Mashle: Magic and Muscles 2nd Stage Play Announces Additional Cast

2nd stage play runs at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from August 2-12, AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo from August 17-19

The official Twitter account for the second Mashle The Stage stage play adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga revealed four new cast members for Divine Visionaries on Wednesday.

Image via Mashle The Stage's Twitter account © 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (left to right):

Yoshihide Sasaki returning as Rayne Ames

returning as Rayne Ames Allen Kohatsu as Ryoh Grantz

Ryo Kitazono as Orter Mádl

Shogo Yamazaki as Kaldo Gehenna

The previously announced cast, which features returning members, includes:

Ryotaro Akazawa as Mash Burnedead

as Mash Burnedead Hiroi Yuto as Finn Ames

Seitarō Yogayo as Lance Crown

Takeshi James Yamada as Dot Barrett

as Dot Barrett Misato Kawauchi as Lemon Irvine

Image via Mashle: Magic and Muscles stage play's website © 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

The second stage play will run at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from August 2-12 and at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo from August 17-19.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo and Hyogo in July 2023.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time taining and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English dub .

Mashle: Magic and Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc , the second anime season, premiered on January 6.

The anime is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, last October. The franchise also includes several novels.