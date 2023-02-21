Crunchyroll to Stream Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime

English-subtitled "cream puff" trailer streamed for April anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga starting in April for the spring 2023 season. The company streamed an English-subtitled "cream puff" trailer:

Tomonari Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The series entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped on July 4. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on February 3.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series is getting a stage play adaptation in summer.



