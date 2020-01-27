Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga in English

Series debuted simultaneously in Japan on Monday

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service launched Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga in English on Sunday. The second chapter will debut on Sunday .

Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched simultaneously in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan on Monday.

Sources: Manga Plus, Viz Media