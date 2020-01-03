3 New Manga Launch in Shonen Jump in Early 2020

Yoshifumi Totsuka, Hajimu Kōmoto, Asahi Sakano each launch series

This year's combined sixth and seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that Yoshifumi Totsuka, Hajime Kōmoto, and Asahi Sakano will all launch new manga series in the magazine in early 2020.

Totsuka's Undead Unluck series of "picaresque heroes" will center on an unlucky girl, and will premiere in the magazine's eighth issue on January 20. Although she is prepared to die, an undead appears before her. The first chapter will be 54 pages long and feature color opening pages. Totsuka had published a one-shot of the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2019.

Kōmoto will launch MASHLE in the magazine's ninth issue on January 27. Asahi will launch Majo no Moribito (The Witch's Guardian) in the 10th issue on February 3. Asahi won an award for Weekly Shonen Jump 's "Treasure Rookie Manga Award" in 2014 when they were 19 years old, and they have previously published manga in Shonen Jump GIGA .