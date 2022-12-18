Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Reveals New Key Visual, Promo Video, April 2023 Premiere

The Jump Festa '23 event on Sunday revealed a new teaser promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga, and it revealed the anime's April 2023 premiere. The event also revealed a new key visual.

Key visual:

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

Tomonari Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped on July 4. Shueisha published the manga's 14th volume on December 2, and will publish the 15th volume on February 3.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020.

