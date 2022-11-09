Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime's Promo Video Reveals 4 Cast Members

Aniplex began streaming on Thursday a new promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga, and it reveals four new cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames

Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown

Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett

Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine

As previously announced, Chiaki Kobayashi will play Mash Burnedead.

The anime will premiere in 2023 and is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

Tomoya Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Toshima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped on July 4. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on October 4, and it will publish the 14th volume on December 2.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020.

