Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga Starts Final Arc in 12th Volume

The 11th volume of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga revealed on Monday that the manga will enter its final arc starting with the 12th volume.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print.