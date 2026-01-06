Cross Infinite World Licenses 'Goodbye, Horrible Fiancé, Hello, Fun Magic School Life!', 2 More Novels

Also: "Strawberry Princess: The Time Loop Defying Villainess," "The Brooding Duke's Guide to the Lie-Detecting Lady"

Cross Infinite World announced on Monday that it has licensed the following titles for release in Feburary and March:

Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World © Mashimesa Emoto, Nitou Akane

Goodbye, Horrible Fiancé, Hello, Fun Magic School Life!

Title:light novelsCreators:(story), Nitou Akane (illustrations)Release Date: February 28 (digital), physical version at later dateSynopsis: Meet Misha, a strong-willed young lady betrayed by her fiancé. Refusing to take his treachery lying down, she punches him to teach him a lesson before canceling their engagement. Misha tries to use her newfound freedom to enroll in magic school, but a certain issue comes to light, forcing her to give up. However, during the entrance exam interview phase, she resolves a problem with herbs, earning the favor of the exam proctor, meaning that… Misha makes it into the school of her dreams! But what awaits her isn't just a world of magic that makes her heart dance with delight. There's a jiggly slime spirit, too?! She eagerly dives into a hectic yet exciting second chapter of her life. Will it be everything she hoped for?

Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World © Hanami Nishine, Renta

Title: "Strawberry Princess: The Time Loop Defying Villainess" light novel one-shotCreators:(story) and(art)Release Date: February 28 (digital), physical version at later dateSynopsis: Amelia, a downtrodden princess, has endured her stepmother's and her half-sister's abuse, but her bad luck doesn't stop there—she's even dragged into time loops, all so that her half-sister, the Saint, can capture handsome men as her trophies! The timeline has reset four times, but Amelia simply minds her own business until she discovers that the Saint's next target is her fiancé and first crush, Luke.

Amelia refuses to take that lying down. However, her fiancé has ignored her for years, and she can't meet him in shabby clothes. But never fear, she has one dependable ally: strawberries! With her strawberry magic, she hustles to procure funds, but then a most unexpected encounter springs up on her. Perhaps there's more to Luke's silence than she thought… Can Amelia break the Saint's time loops with the power of strawberries and finally communicate with her surprisingly doting fiancé?



Image courtesy of Cross Infinite World © Mayo Momoyo, Wan Hachipisu

Title: "The Brooding Duke's Guide to the Lie-Detecting Lady" light novel one-shotCreators:(story),(art)Release Date: March 31 (digital), physical version at later dateSynopsis: Lady Ophelia possesses the special ability to know when someone's lying. Because of this, she has a hard time being around people and has taken to living a reclusive lifestyle despite being the daughter of an earl. One day Ophelia decides to attend a ball, the bane of her existence, in order to get another glimpse of the handsome Duke Claudio. However, Ophelia quickly becomes overwhelmed by the lies the nobles all around her are telling, and in her disoriented state makes a fool of herself right in front of Duke Claudio. In a twist of fate, this reveals her special ability to Claudio, who hates liars more than anything, and he recruits Ophelia to join the Ministry of Justice where he just so happens to be the Director. There she's roped into investigating a series of mysterious incidents. Will her unique group of coworkers help her get through her new job safely?!

Source: Press releases