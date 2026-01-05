Chiruran Manga Has New Chapter in the Works

Manga ended in 2023; live-action series adaptation debuts in spring

Manga artist Eiji Hashimoto posted on his X (formerly Twitter ) account an image teasing of a one-shot work in progress for his and Shinya Umemura 's Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem ( Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka ) manga on December 31. It is not clear whether it is a new chapter or story for the manga, but Hashimoto stated on the post that the images — which also includes a draft for the 69th chapter of his Rappa: Yankee Ninpū Chō manga — are an "appeal" that he is working without break through New Year's Eve, when he posted the images, up to New Year's Day.

Image via Amazon ©Eiji Hashimoto, Shinya Umemura, Tokuma Shoten

Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally under the title The Shinsen-gumi , and it describes the manga:

The Shinsen-gumi were a special police force in Japan in the 19th century. Tasked originally with protecting the Shogunate, they eventually dedicated themselves to restoring order in Kyoto. Hijikata Toshizo is responsible for the death of The Shinsen-gumi , but he was once one of them. This is his story.

Umemura provided the story, and Hashimoto illustrated the manga. The duo launched the series in the inaugural issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2010. The manga began its final arc with the 32nd volume in January 2022, and ended in April 2023.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in April 2017.

The manga's live-action series adaptation will air on the TBS channel in spring as a special, and also stream on the U-NEXT service as a series.

Umemura and Hashimoto launched a comedy spinoff manga titled Chiruran Nibun no Ichi in Monthly Comic Zenon in May 2016. The spinoff manga received an anime series of shorts that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Chiruran 1/2 as it aired.