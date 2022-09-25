Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem Manga to End in 2 Volumes

Manga creator Eiji Hashimoto revealed on his Twitter account on September 14 that his and Shinya Umemura 's Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem ( Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka ) manga will end with the manga's 36th compiled book volume. The manga's 34th volume shipped on Tuesday.

The manga began its final arc with the 32nd volume on January 20.

Umemura provides the story, and Hashimoto illustrates the manga. The duo launched the series in the inaugural issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2010.

Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally under the title The Shinsengumi , and it describes the manga:

The Shinsengumi were a special police force in Japan in the 19th century. Tasked originally with protecting the Shogunate, they eventually dedicated themselves to restoring order in Kyoto. Hijikata Toshizo is responsible for the death of the Shinsengumi, but he was once one of them. This is his story.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in April 2017.

Umemura and Hashimoto launched a comedy spinoff manga titled Chiruran Nibun no Ichi in Monthly Comic Zenon in May 2016. The spinoff manga received an anime series of shorts that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Chiruran 1/2 as it aired.